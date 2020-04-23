Executive branch kudos
It is time the Record-Eagle editors declare their allegiance to the “We hate Trump” media or quit publishing letters to the editor that contain falsehoods.
I realize how it is easy for people to dislike the president's personality. However, his administration has handled our country pretty well prior to the pandemic and his executive branch has done an excellent job of enabling us to handle the mess they inherited.
Some say he did not act soon enough. What would they have said had he shut the country down with zero cases of the virus and senators couldn’t convene and vote on impeachment? Or maybe just before several Democratic presidential primaries? In spite of lies from China and the WHO and contrary advice from some health “experts,” travel from the source was stopped and hundreds of thousands of American lives were saved.
Those who write letters to the editor can’t deny the lack of men and women being killed in foreign wars, record levels of employment for minorities and women, improved trade treaties with China and our North American neighbors, energy independence, a better prepared military and the bringing home of factories and jobs from overseas.
I assume they will respond that Obama did it all.
John McCombs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.