Judge Power was right
Did anyone else question the overturning of the jail sentence of a local woman during her pregnancy and early motherhood?
In the Jan. 8 Record-Eagle, there was an article about a woman recently arrested for child abuse because she was found passed out from a drug overdose while her newborn child lay nearby on the floor. As I read the article, the young woman had been sentenced to jail by Judge Thomas Power in 2018, while she was pregnant. That order was overturned by an appellate court and she was released days after giving birth. That decision almost cost the life of the baby.
I realize that drugs were the problem and jail is obviously not a solution, but I think Judge Power was right.
John McCombs
Traverse City
