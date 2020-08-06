look for alternative classrooms
I am thinking of the schooling this fall. It occurs to me that the State Theater, the Bijou Theater and several other venues in the downtown area could be used as classrooms for high schoolers. There would be space for social distancing; the teacher could be remotely projected on the big screen. The students could even move from one theater to the other theater for different classes. Of course, there’s also Central Grade School and the Old Town Playhouse. Buses could be utilized in the morning to drop students off at the different venues. Then, with a half an hour between classes, they could walk from one venue to the other.
Perhaps the district could pay these venues a stipend to offset cost. This would not only put to use our theaters but provide social distancing, education, etc. to the students and teachers. This could also help save our theaters from closing permanently due to COVID-19. Hopefully this idea will not be dismissed out of hand.
Lynda Mayo
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.