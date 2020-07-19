Michigan's own naming problem
Maybe this is the time in history to try to get it right.
Traverse City doesn't have any monuments to Confederate, slave holders and generals to tear down. But unwittingly to most of us, we do honor Lewis Cass. Cass was the early territorial governor of Michigan before it was a state. He was subsequently chosen by Andrew Jackson to be his secretary of war and tasked by Jackson with implementing the Jacksonian policy of "Indian removal."
Cass designed and implemented what we now know as the Trail of Tears. Native people from Florida to Ohio had their property taken and were forcibly moved to the Oklahoma territories. Along the way, so many died from hunger and disease that today we would classify what was done as genocide (at least 300 people died in the forced removal).
Why honor this man, whose other notable attribute was his great belief in slavery? He argued for the new states west of the Mississippi River to be allowed to become slave states.
Let's rename Cass Street and Cass Road.
Information about Lewis Cass and his legacy is available from a number of sources, including Wikipedia.
Thomas Mayhew
Northport
Commented
