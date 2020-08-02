Get guarantees on the Senior Center
Gordie La Pointe’s comments about the new senior center brought back memories. When the new library was completed, the old Carnegie Library — owned by the city — was left empty. Over the years the building deteriorated until a group interested in local history raised $1.4 million in private, non-government money and repaired the roof, heating and air conditioning systems and repaired other problem areas. They then created a nice local history museum and rented space to a few local nonprofits.
The city contributed $100,000 per year for the maintenance and utilities. The city gradually reduced its contribution until the museum had to close. The city did not renew the nonprofits’ contracts. They now had a beautiful historic building in good condition. They rented a large part of it to the art association and manage the rest.
I agree with you, Gordie, get it in writing.
John Matz
Traverse City
