Highway funding thoughts
Proposal 1: ASAP: Given that all politics is very local, fund cities to repair neighborhood “pot holes” with highway allocations.
Proposal 2: Have all Michigan university civil engineering departments submit a list of highway proven design experts.
- 2.1 These experts could give council for a practical and sustainable outcome, entirely eliminating the 60-year practice of designed obsolescence with continual R&R.
- 2.2 In Iowa, interior ramp spaces on the interstate highways are planted with corn. In Michigan, similar spaces are held in reserve for the next R&R.
Proposal 3: National 2020 Election Day with citizen taxpayer inputs on our statewide ballot (with no restriction on selected options).
- 3.1 Including, but not limited, to the following (to be selected by Honcho's):
- 3.1.1 Establish toll roads outside metro areas on rural portions of the interstate system.
- 3.1.2 For all post election building projects, require that all substrate (foundations) be at least 36 inches deep. (Imperative input from our Civil Engineering Resource Persons)
- 3.1.3 Increase gasoline taxes
- 3.1.4 Taxing electric cars: like license tags, based on MSRP.
- 3.1.5 Increase sales taxes
- 3.1.6 Tax services
- 3.1.7 Rescind all permanent trailer plates.
- 3.1.8 Revisit weight limits
Morton E. Mattson
Eaton Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.