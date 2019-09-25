‘Ope’ story puzzling
I appreciated reading Stephen Lewis' column titled "The mystery of ope still unsolved" in the Sept. 8 Record-Eagle. Like Mr. Lewis, I was mystified by the prominent "ope" story, which appeared in the Record-Eagle several weeks ago. I am a lifelong resident of the area and have never encountered the word "ope" in writing or the spoken word.
Like Mr. Lewis, I found the "ope" story vaguely disturbing and the prominent placement in the paper puzzling. Was it an April Fools' Day story that got misplaced in a late summer issue of the paper? Some kind of inside joke? An experiment for some sociologist's dissertation? Will readers of the Record-Eagle ever know?
Terry Matteson
Williamsburg
