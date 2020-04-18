Nursing home residents
As a recent resident of a Traverse City nursing home, I found the April 11 front page story about COVID patients being transferred from Detroit area hospitals to Traverse City nursing homes beyond disturbing. Even in the best facilities, illnesses spread like wildfire.
Have our decision-makers already forgotten the early outbreak at the nursing facility in Washington State? There have been other nursing home outbreaks since then. The news story pointed out Medilodge's track record of health infractions, and area residents should recall the stories about the events that took place at what used to be called Birchwood Nursing Center, and the blatant disregard showed by the Center for the safety of the patients there.
I hope that others who are concerned will contact their government representatives and urge them to step up to the plate and put an end to this outrageous plan before it is too late!
William Matteson
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.