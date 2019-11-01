Trump — a person full of hatred and division, not a uniter that our president should be but a divider who has no future of any worth to this nation. He admires any dictator. He truly is in Putin’s hip pocket! All his recent actions prove this. His divorces and bankruptcies are a disgrace to our nation. He has never held a job. He is a chronic liar! More than 12,000 so far according to the NY Times. Betrayed the Kurdish people who beat JCIS for us. This person may not have lost all his marbles, but there is definitely a hole in the bag.
Envelope additions? P.S. he is a good orator. P.P.S. I have not seen letters from the folks who like Trump. Why?
Dean Mathias
Traverse City
Commented
