Listen To Dr. Fauci
Five years ago, I retired from my 42-year practice at Munson as an infectious disease consultant where I was involved with several epidemics such as HIV/AIDS, toxic shock, influenza and others. During those years, I was fortunate to meet Dr. Anthony Fauci and attend his lectures. He is a brilliant scientist and physician of the highest integrity. He speaks the truth, and when he is not certain of something, he says so.
Politicians have recently tried to discredit him. When this pandemic began, no one knew for certain what to expect. As new diseases appear, it can take months to years to define the illness. Dr. Fauci, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keep the nation apprised of the facts. We must rely on scientists more than politicians for commonsense advice, as this is a public health issue. We need to support the CDC and not withdraw from the World Health Organization. This is a global problem and must be solved on a global level.
The only tools we have are hand washing, social distancing, masks, testing and contact tracing. When a vaccine becomes available, I’ll watch Tony Fauci. When he rolls up his sleeve, so will I.
David Martin, M.D.
Traverse City
