Opposing short-term rentals
I oppose the Long Lake Township’s Ordinance No. 179, Short-Term Rentals that appeared as a legal notice on Sept. 14.
This ordinance violates property rights and creates undo oversight and financial burden to those who legally utilize short-term renting to cover high property tax or make a living. The ordinance doesn’t have a clear objective of the problem it is trying to solve.
While I appreciate concerns of noise and parking issues, these issues should be addressed directly through current regulation and ordinance enforcement that applies to all, not just short-term-rental property owners.
Many homeowners entertain their extended family for short periods of time. These homeowners aren’t subject to obtaining a “certificate,” a $500 fine for more than two occupants per bedroom, or required to have their septic inspected. The homeowners are trusted to monitor their own septic system. I pay the same taxes as others and expect the same rights.
Short-term rental property owners set up their finances based on revenue from their property. Now the rules have changed, creating a financial burden.
Place Ordinance No. 179 on hold and clearly articulate the problem. Collaboratively determine fair alternatives to achieve the objective.
Sherry Martin
Long Lake Township property owner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.