Government for the few
Starting around 1980, an American oligarchy emerged. Between 1980 and 2019, the share of the nation top 10 percent total household income going to the richest more than doubled, while the earnings of the bottom 90 percent barely rose. The extremely affluent now own as much wealth as the bottom 90 percent of households combined.
This increase in concentration of wealth has been accompanied by a dramatic increase in political power of the super wealthy and an equally dramatic decline in the political influence of everyone else. The power shift is related to the amount of big money in politics. In the 2016 elections, the extremely wealthy accounted for 40 percent of all campaigns contributions; in contrast in 1980 they accounted for only 15 percent of all contributions. It is no wonder that the tax cut of 2017 more than 80 percent went to the wealthy and will cost us $2 trillion in deficits over 10 years.
As long as the extremely wealthy control the purse strings, there will be no substantial tax increase for them, no antitrust enforcement and a dismantling of regulations.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.