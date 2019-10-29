Zero emissions not enough
Even if we stopped burning fossil fuels, we will still increase global temperatures by 1.5 degrees C. Moving away from burning fossil fuels, while necessary, will not be enough. We need to stop deforestation and begin development of our primary forests and wetlands. Besides deforestation, we need to address forest degradation that is the result of logging, insect damage and forest fires. We need to move away from plow-based cultivation that exposes bare soil to the air, water and wind. This allows trap carbon to be released back into our atmosphere. We need to transform our lands back to carbon sinks by regenerative agriculture practices.
Let’s quickly take care of eliminating the burning of fossil fuels, so we can focus on the other contributors to our changing climate. The most efficient solution to tackle carbon emissions is to put a price on carbon and return the dividends to households. Urge Rep. Bergman to support Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019.
Ronald Marshall
Petoskey
