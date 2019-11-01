Voting for Bertodatto
On Nov. 5, I will vote for Katy Bertodatto for Traverse City Commission. Katy is a good friend and a great colleague. We have collaborated on several projects and Katy genuinely listens, is approachable and develops reasonable positions. She is truly committed — as a single mom, she commuted to Ann Arbor to pursue her U. of M. degree. She has built a successful business while reaching a healthy work-life balance. I am confident that she will hit the ground running and make a positive impact on our family-friendly community. Please join me in voting for Katy Bertodatto.
Marina Call
Traverse City
