On Nov. 5, Leelanau County voters will have a chance to vote for the early childhood services millage. This millage will provide critical support services to our youngest residents and their parents. Supporting children emotionally and cognitively in their first five years of life, when 90 percent of brain development occurs, will provide lifelong benefits to our children.
There appears to be strong support for the early childhood services initiative, but it will only become a reality if you get out and vote. Please vote yes for our youngest residents on Nov. 5!
Judy Mardigian
Omena
