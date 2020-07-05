Restart Great Start
I want to express my disappointment with Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Board of Education and their decision to eliminate the successful Great Start Readiness Program. Why would you remove a high quality preschool program that is data driven and known to help low-income, high-risk 4-year-olds that have been red-flagged for educational failure? Research has proven children and families who have received a quality education have a success rate with an increase of high school graduation which ultimately leads to a decrease in poverty.
If you want what is best for our community, please re-think and re-calculate your finances and invest in our children and families’ future. The program is needed now, more than ever. The decision to eliminate the GSRP makes me question why our TCAPS and Board of Education’s leadership has lost sight of what is truly important.
Laurie Mannion
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.