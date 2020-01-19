Fishpass operating cost
City of Traverse City needs to have a budget for operating the FishPass. The City already signed a memo of understanding on how the many parties will work together and pay for costs without knowing the costs.
City will be responsible for cost of maintenance and operation. Simply put: poor planning.
The FishPass project should be placed on hold until cost is known. The cost will ultimately fall on the taxpayer.
The City needs to have an environmental impact study done before proceeding any further. For some unknown reason (use your imagination), the City doesn't require itself (or any private developer) to have an environmental impact study done before starting bidding and construction.
Speak-up and complain! Please.
Tom Mair
Former Grand Traverse County commissioner
Traverse City
