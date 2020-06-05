Heroes Act
As a postal worker in Traverse City, I'd like thank Congressman Jack Bergman for stabbing me and my fellow postal workers in the back by not supporting the Heroes Act, an act that included money for the postal service as well as hazard pay for postal workers. Thanks Jack, for showing us your true colors. You ran saying you'd create jobs and jobs for veterans and when the time came to back it up, you chose party ideology over keeping your promise. I suppose you never send anything through the mail, so at least I don't have to call you a hypocrite. What's that, you do? For shame.
Well at least we know who you are now. After all that flag waiving and talk about supporting our troops, when it comes time to put your money where your mouth is and support an organization that hires more veterans than just about anybody, you're not there. You're on the Trump boat saying the postal service is a joke. I don't think the postal patrons we've helped through this crisis think we're a joke. Maybe you're the joke.
Tim Madison
Suttons Bay
