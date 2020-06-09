Philpott for Cherryland Board

Why did I vote for Nicola Philpott for CEC Board?

Her education — Nicola has a doctorate in biochemistry and 16 years working in research science.

Her experience — She is co-leader of Grand Traverse Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Her passion — She spent the last year working with her children’s school to get a solar array, using the process as a way to teach students about renewal energy.

Why did I vote for Nicola Philpott for CEC Board? She has already proven to me that she is the best person for the job!

Keli MacIntosh

Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you