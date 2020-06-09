Philpott for Cherryland Board
Why did I vote for Nicola Philpott for CEC Board?
Her education — Nicola has a doctorate in biochemistry and 16 years working in research science.
Her experience — She is co-leader of Grand Traverse Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Her passion — She spent the last year working with her children’s school to get a solar array, using the process as a way to teach students about renewal energy.
Why did I vote for Nicola Philpott for CEC Board? She has already proven to me that she is the best person for the job!
Keli MacIntosh
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.