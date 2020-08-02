Support TCAPS during difficult transition
I'd like to encourage families with children enrolled in Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Traverse City community to support the school system while it navigates these difficult times with COVID-19. Passions are justifiably high, as there is much at stake. Many challenging decisions must be made. While I'd like to see my son experience normal classroom time, many of my close friends and family (and a few experts) strongly disagree. Factor in childcare as an additional issue for parents and it's a complicated situation with human lives and child development at risk.
Parents should embrace the final decisions regarding classroom time and online learning for this fall. Tough, gut-wrenching decisions must be made and barring a vaccine, it comes down to the lesser of two choices. TCAPS is an outstanding school system and vital community asset. My son, who attends grade school, benefits tremendously from his school and teachers.
How the community handles these challenging times affects how we emerge from this. While the pressure is on and given the divergence of perspectives, support TCAPS and teachers. Even if you disagree, embrace wherever your child learns — online, classroom or a combination — not only for our children's benefit, but the benefit of each other.
Andrew MacDonald
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.