Delivered for 70 years
So sorry to hear that the Record-Eagle will not be available on Monday and Tuesday. You might be interested to know that the Record-Eagle has been delivered daily to this address for about 70 years.
I will miss the paper on Monday and Tuesday, but that is a small inconvenience compared to what many people are experiencing during COVID-19. Thanks to all the Record-Eagle staff and to the delivery staff.
Mary Lyon
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.