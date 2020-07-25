Supporting Friend
I am writing in support of Beth Friend for East Bay Township supervisor.
The election of our public servants matters now, more than ever. Having worked with Beth Friend in voluntary or professional capacity over the years, I have found her to be effective, fair, open minded and transparent. Beth Friend has fought for expanding first responder services and for preserving the natural resources of East Bay. She is dedicated to her community and to the position she serves.
Please re-elect Beth Friend to East Bay Township supervisor.
John P. Lynch
Traverse City
