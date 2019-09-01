Driving and voting
After retiring to my native Michigan, I presented my new “Voter Identification Card” at my polling place as I had done in Maryland for years. Despite the card’s name, I was informed it was not sufficient identification, so I produced my new Michigan driver’s license. I concur with The Detroit News view (published in the Record-Eagle Aug. 20) that Michigan should protect the integrity of voting in the driver’s license debate — but the way to do it is to sever voter identification from other state ID processes.
It may be convenient for the state to piggyback voting access on my driver’s license, but this unwarranted double registration process burdens those seeking to vote. I believe it is incumbent on the State of Michigan to provide every registered voter with a secure voter ID card that is sufficient to exercise their right to vote. Failure to do so is at best a convenience for the state and at worst voter suppression.
Brad Lyman
Old Mission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.