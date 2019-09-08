Backpacks appreciated
I recently had the pleasure of helping Twilight/Sunrise Rotary fill backpacks for kids in need and it was such an amazing experience!
Every year this service group takes a tally of all of the elementary kids who could use help with backpacks in Grand Traverse County for the upcoming year. They purchase all of the supplies for basic school needs and recruit many volunteers to fill these bags. Many hours and funds are put into this backpack drive and these amazing efforts are distributed into the hands of those who need it in our community. It is truly inspiring.
Thank you to Twilight/Sunrise Rotary, Linda Raetz and all of the awesome volunteers it takes to make something like this come alive. You are genuinely appreciated by not only all of us at Child and Family Services, but our entire community.
Kendra Luta
Child and Family Services of NW Michigan, volunteer coordinator
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.