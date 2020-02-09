Paper Angels support
To all of our amazing community members and businesses who supported Paper Angels this year, we thank you! Because of you, the message of helping children and families being served by Child & Family Services and select partners over the holiday season has spread across the region. We would also like to extend a special thank you to WTCM for being a Paper Angels partner for 15 years and spreading this message further than we ever imagined.
We are overwhelmed by the generosity of this community and are in awe of the impact that you make in lives of so many people. The holidays may be over, but your generosity toward Paper Angels recipients is long-lasting and will be remembered by those you helped. In the words of one of our families, “it means more to us than words could ever say.”
Many thanks from all of us at Child & Family Services.
Kendra Luta
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.