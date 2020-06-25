Most excellent rally
As a Baha’i I can remember a funny question a friend asked me about nearly 30 years ago about the Baha’i principle of “oneness." While Baha’is believe in several versions of oneness — for example, the oneness of religions — the one my friend was asking about was the oneness of humanity. His question continued ... “mankind is one what?”
Hopefully the vibrant rally held at the Open Space in Traverse City on June 6 provided a visual demonstration of the oneness of humanity. Present were people of many races, ages and backgrounds who, in solidarity of purpose, called out for the recognition that all the people on Earth are deserving of respect, equality of opportunity, equal protection under the law. I have never been prouder of the residents of this region, especially the youth, for their principled stand for justice.
Dave Lund
Traverse City
