Not looking doesn't make it go away
Those who are worried that teaching Critical Race Theory in the public schools would cause more discord between whites and non-white citizens have at least an admirable concern. However, to do otherwise would be to keep area students ignorant of the extensive history of mistreatment and crimes against Black citizens and people of color over hundreds of years. We will not be able to understand what it will take to mend our past if we are unwilling to dispassionately look at it in the present.
I highly recommend that those who are pressuring the Traverse City Area Public Schools board to ban CRT content in lesson plans to read the book “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo. Unwillingness to look at the past does not make it go away.
It is critical that we assist our youth and ourselves to understand the role that the following played over the past two to three hundred years: Slavery, Ku Klux Klan, Indian Removal Acts, Chinese exclusion laws, Japanese American internment, lynching, Jim Crow laws, vagrancy laws, redlining, employment discrimination, inferior schools, mandatory segregation, racial profiling — and sadly, this list has no end. Please support our school board as they address this serious issue.
Dave Lund
Traverse City