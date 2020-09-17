The bombs saved lives
The Sept. 6 page 8A of the Record-Eagle, the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII was interesting and informative to a point. Hirohito’s comment makes it look like the U.S. and its Allies as the bad guys.
Why didn’t Heather Bremer (the project's creator) point out that Japan was known as the Evil Empire at that time? Two examples: the Nanking Massacre 1937 (in six weeks between 20,000 and 80,000 innocent people were killed) and the Death March of Bataan. Those are just two examples of many, many more.
Those who don’t know world history of the younger generations will get the wrong idea with misleading information.
I am a Cold War vet. While in service, I met World War II vets and I also had uncles in the Pacific War. They would take issue of Hirohito’s comment written on that page. Those two bombs saved more lives on both sides.
Larry R. Lozen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.