County ethics
On Oct. 22, 2019, County Commissioner Rob Hentschel coauthored an opinion piece in the Detroit News titled “Northern Michigan wants the Great Lakes tunnel.” He wrote a personal opinion in which he fraudulently attempts to claim that Grand Traverse residents support his personal opinion.
As a resident of Grand Traverse County I am troubled by the clear arrogance of Commissioner Hentschel misrepresenting the position held by county residents regarding the tunnel for Line 5. His solo Enbridge tunnel promotion would lead to the conclusion that there is unanimity for this among the residents of Grand Traverse. There are no facts to support his opinion.
There was no public hearing regarding the residents' views. His personal opinion cannot be tied to County approval. The Code of Ethics precludes such an association.
The tunnel resolution runs contrary to the BOC ethics policy. Meshing his personal opinion with a County imprimatur violates Rule #22 in the policy which states that "an elected official shall not use his or her position to represent your personal opinions as those of the County." He had no right to place the County seal of approval on his personal view. Northern Michigan does not want a Great Lakes tunnel.
Gretchen Lorio
Traverse City
