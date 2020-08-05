Statistics don't support COVID control claim
In a July 23 letter the claim was made that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “… pulled off one of the best jobs of holding COVID-19 at bay than almost any other governor in the country.”
This seems to be contradicted by data available on Google on July 23. For example, Michigan with a population of 9.987 million persons had 84,585 cases and 6,397 deaths as of July 23. Ohio, with a population of 11.69 million persons, had 80,186 cases and 3,256 deaths. The rate of cases in Michigan was 8.47 per 1,000 persons, and the rate of death was 0.640 per 1,000 persons. In Ohio the rate of cases was 6.86 per 1,000 persons and the death rate was 0.279 per thousand persons. The Ohio death rate is just under 44 percent of the Michigan death rate.
Furthermore Gov. Whitmer allowed persons with the COVID-19 disease to be sent to nursing homes, whereas in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine did not.
The statistics disprove the claim about the so-called “best job of holding COVID-19 at bay.”
Gary Logsdon
Lake Ann
