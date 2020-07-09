The next health care crisis
Affordable health care provides peace of mind in good times and bad. During the current pandemic, tying healthcare coverage to employment with few alternatives is sorely tested. Millions lost their jobs and health insurance simultaneously. Before COVID-19 swept the country, millions of people had inadequate healthcare coverage. Small businesses aren't required to provide it, and larger firms can avoid it by classifying employees as part timers or independent contractors. Even with insurance, the trend toward ever-increasing copays and deductibles leads many to avoid seeking medical care promptly, a threat to their health and yours.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) picked up some of the slack, but Republicans are attempting to have the act declared unconstitutional. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the case this fall.
Overthrowing the ACA would involve losses for many Americans. With no uniformity in coverage requirements, insurers could again refuse to cover "pre-existing conditions," including COVID-19. Covering children on your insurance until age 26 wouldn't be assured. Expanded Medicaid would disappear for low-income adults.
The U.S. is the only wealthy country failing to control the spread of COVID-19, and the only wealthy country without a system that covers everyone. We owe it to ourselves to work toward that goal.
Alice Littlefield
Omena
