The public sector
The past two months have provided us with important lessons about the failings of the popular belief that the private sector does everything better than the public sector:
(1) The hollowing out of the public health agencies has left us scrambling to deal with a pandemic, so that we now have the highest death toll in the world from COVID-19.
(2) Attacks on labor unions, a minimum wage that no longer supports one worker let alone a family, and the shredding of the social safety net have resulted in a working class that has not seen much of an increase in incomes, adjusting for inflation, since the 1980s. Given years of tax cuts for the wealthy, neither the states nor the federal government are prepared for unemployment rates now equaling the Great Depression.
(3) As we are learning in Michigan, we are not prepared for failing infrastructure either. Forty thousand people are flooded out of their homes in the Midland area during the worst pandemic and worst recession of our lifetimes. As our legislators continue to insist on low state taxes and cuts in public spending, our dams, roads and bridges continue to crumble, endangering lives.
Alice Littlefield
Omena
