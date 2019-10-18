It’s simple
Hale, hardy, socially well-adjusted children have better outcomes in later life. Proven fact. Children benefiting from these attributes in early life are far less likely to need our assistance in later life. Proven fact. Early childhood development programs support all kids when it matters most.
There are almost 1,100 children in Leelanau County age new-born through age 6. Forty percent of county children now in school qualify for free school lunches. We have the kids; we have the need. County residents, vote yes on Nov. 5 for the early childhood millage and we all benefit. It’s just that simple.
Cal Little
Leland
