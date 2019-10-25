Childhood development
Leelanau County is an intentional place. Our citizens make daily decisions about how we want it to develop, whether it’s supporting our environment through recycling, reflecting our world through the arts, giving input at town and township meetings.
On Nov. 5 we can impact the future of our young citizens by supporting the millage for the early childhood development program. This is not the government telling you how you should raise your child, rather it is a wonderful opportunity for parents and their children to participate in a program that research has shown to have strong benefits. Please vote yes.
Daniel Lisuk
Leland
