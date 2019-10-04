Chronic wasting disease a threat
Action is required to stop chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is caused by a protein that changes brain matter and kills the infected animal. CWD is a threat to our food source and is hidden by our government agencies. All the environmental groups in our nation are politically bought out not to challenge our government about CWD. CWD is far worse than pipeline 5, lead in our water lines, plastic in our food or any other environmental disaster.
Citizen action to protest our governmental officials is necessary due to weak environmental groups. CWD is spread by vegetation, not just by all the animals in the woods, fields and pastures. Vegans cannot escape prions in their food. Recently, Norway elected not to buy hay and straw from infected Canadian provinces.
Our state and federal government know how to fight prions but elect not to alarm us and let CWD spread. If you think prions are safe, I can have the Michigan DNR and Gov. Whitmer deliver prion juice for you to drink. The Natural Resource Commission in Michigan should be renamed as the “Disaster Commission.”
Ronald R. Lints
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.