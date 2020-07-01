Court is within its authority
Although I often disagree with George Will’s politics, I usually respect his well-reasoned columns. However, I must take exception to his argument June 19 opposing the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 1964 legislation banning discrimination in employment based on “sex.” The court’s recent decision extended the meaning of that word from its original denotation of “women” to encompass members of the LGBTQ community.
Will argues that as a matter of textual authority the court should apply the intended meaning of the word in 1964, and that by extending that meaning to reflect contemporary usage the Court is usurping the role of Congress, which should rewrite the law.
I wonder if Will would apply the same argument to the Second Amendment protection of the citizenry’s right to bear “arms.” Clearly, the writers of that amendment had in mind the 18th century meaning of “arms” to describe laboriously loaded, one shot muskets.
However, present day defenders of the rights contained in the amendment have no problem with extending the meaning of “arms” to include such modern day “arms” as assault weapons, claiming that the amendment enshrines a citizen’s right to “keep and bear” these arms.
Sorry, George. Your argument cuts both.
Stephen Lewis
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.