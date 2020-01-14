Keeping informed
It was with great pleasure I read the Kathy Gibbons column on Jan. 5 — pleasure in that she responded as she did to someone critical of your newspaper.
I have been a regular subscriber to the Record-Eagle for over 50 years. Why — because you produce an excellent newspaper. The news reported is well balanced with national and local reports, always very professional.
In addition, I read the many great columnists you have on a weekly/regular basis. This includes Kathy Gibbons, a valued and talented local writer.
Please keep up the excellent work. Yes, your newspaper is well worth the expense. Traverse City is blessed with the Record-Eagle keeping us well informed.
Patricia Lewallen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.