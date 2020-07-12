Too close for comfort
I am startled and flummoxed every time I drive by the new Breakwater apartments at Union Street and Grandview Parkway. So close to our river. I'm equally angered by the condos on the curve at Pine and West Front streets (west of the post office), across the river from our old Sixth Street Library. Again, built so close to the river.
I kindly ask for an explanation. A forum piece by someone in the Traverse City Planning Department or an article researched by the Record-Eagle. I know I’m not the only person who wants an explanation.
How and why were these projects approved? Did they require variances or do the City’s zoning rules just plain allow building huge structures so close to our river? We need a path forward to stop this kind of river abuse in the future.
Connie Leutloff
Traverse City
