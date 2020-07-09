Disappointed in trap-neuter-release
Having grown up in Traverse City, I was disappointed to read the recent article noting support for trap-neuter-release (TNR). I am a certified senior ecologist who has worked on feral cats for two decades and would note that there is no scientific evidence that supports TNR.
Furthermore, under TNR, cats remain on the landscape, continue to be predators and vectors for disease, and endure exposure to the elements. Despite the strong scientific evidence of TNR’s ineffectiveness, TNR has become politically popular; is well-financed by non-governmental organizations, local governments and corporate pet stores; receives favorable attention in the media; and provides guilt-free disposal of unwanted cats.
Considering these issues, it is important that management emphasis should that prevent cats from becoming feral. First, policies targeting cat sterilization, vaccination, and microchipping need to be developed and enforced to focus owner responsibilities on maintaining cats indoors or under owner control. Second, increased education of the public regarding the plight of free-roaming cats and their impacts on the landscape, coupled with better enforced abandonment laws could reduce cat abandonment.
Third, government agencies must ban and enforce bans on outdoor cat feeding sites and end TNR as a management tool.
Christopher Lepczyk
Auburn, Alabama
