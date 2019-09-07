Dangerous intersections
I am writing about three intersections on the west side of Traverse City: Harris Road and Cedar Run Road; Gray Road and Cedar Run Road; and Barnes Road and N. Long Lake Road. How many close calls have to be made before something is done?
At any given time there are at least six to 10 vehicles trying to turn left from Gray Road onto Cedar Run and the same for vehicles turning from Harris onto Cedar Run. Then there is no left-turn signal from N. Long Lake onto Barnes Road, where sometimes there are just as many vehicles trying to turn left. Something needs to be looked at and needs to be done now with these ridiculously scary intersections!
Matt Lentz
Suttons Bay
