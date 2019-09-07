Tunnel timeline
Several northern Michigan county commissions voted to support building the Great Lakes Tunnel below the Straits of Mackinac. It would encase the Line 5 pipeline that connects Michigan’s two peninsulas and delivers fuel that keeps homes warm and Michigan’s economy moving.
Enbridge works to do a better job of listening. We hosted open houses where attendees asked questions and provided feedback while we shared how we keep our pipelines safe.
Listening led us to the Great Lakes Tunnel Project, which will make a safe pipeline safer.
Protecting the Great Lakes and preserving the quality of life they bring is a priority for Michiganders. It’s why we’re moving full speed ahead with work on the tunnel.
Enbridge aims to make the tunnel project a reality to assure people the Great Lakes and quality of life will be protected.
We plan to complete the tunnel and new Line 5 by 2024. That’s achievable with everyone uniting for a common goal.
We seek what’s best for northern Michigan, not time in court. Our goal: advance the tunnel project and resolve differences outside the courtroom.
Good leaders make pragmatic decisions that move solutions forward. The tunnel is right for Michigan, and we’re pleased by growing support for it.
Bob Lehto
Enbridge Area Manager
Escanaba
