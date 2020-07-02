Move pipeline to the bridge
Can someone tell me please, what would be wrong with putting the pipelines in the bridge, in the trusses, under the road? It wouldn't even look bad. Put a catch tray on it, do regular manned inspections and video monitoring. There you would have a permanent, much less expensive and invasive and environmentally friendly solution than drilling a 5-plus mile tunnel with oil in it, which would still carry risk of environmental damage.
Dale Laviolette
Brighton
Commented
