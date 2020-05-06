Surviving this mess
With a Bleach Bum as our “esteemed” president, it gives me solace and hope to read and hear about all the emerging heroes in our country. People, handing out kindness as they load groceries into the back of my car, deliver yet another package to my home, answer the phone with my question about a prescription. These are the ones allowing me be quite comfortable while following the stay safe home order.
To all of you on the front lines — health care workers, those collecting food packages, delivering PPE supplies … To those drawing delightful messages on sidewalks, wearing your masks in enclosed places, teaching and playing with your kids … the list goes on and on. Thank you!
Many have said this crisis is separating those who have courage, tenacity and goodness from those who are weak, self-centered and narrow-minded. Good luck to us all in the morning when we face yet another day of uncertainty, in the afternoon when we struggle with bills and in the evenings when we worry and bless our loved ones. Remember we are not alone. In the midst of some crazies, we are surrounded with committed, caring people helping us to survive this mess together.
Joey Latterman
Interlochen
