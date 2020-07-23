Has the qualifications
The Michigan Association of County Drain Commissioners reports that of 70 county drain commissioners, only one or two are engineers.
Kevin McElyea has impressive credentials. He is a licensed professional landscape architect. He has over 34 years’ experience in civil engineering, landscape architecture and land planning fields. He is a successful businessman, former drain commissioner of 12 years and award-winning naturalist.
Kevin holds two certifications from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in construction site stormwater operations and soil erosion and sedimentation control.
Vote Kevin McElyea for County drain commissioner.
Dr. Daniel Lathrop
Traverse City
