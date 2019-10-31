Inman's job
Inman should be fired, recall him.
If I did not show up for work, I would have been fired. If I missed 10 action items (let alone 100), I would have been fired. If I let one of my staff miss 100 action items without firing them, I would have been fired. If I even hinted that I would like special favors or special money to do my job, I would have been fired. If I let one of my staff get away with asking for special money or favors to do their job, I would have been fired. None of these are things for which I would face criminal charges.
The standard for keeping your job is not “did you commit a criminal act?”
The courts should decide if Inman goes to jail. His boss should decide if he is doing his job. The electorate is his boss. One vehicle is a recall election.
The idea that a person should keep his job unless they are convicted of a felony on the job is not the practice anywhere in the private sector, it is not Michigan law, and not appropriate for the public sector.
Harold Lassers
Williamsburg
