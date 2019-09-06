Line 5 resolution
Commissioners Hentschel and LaPointe argue that best way to get away from an unsafe pipeline under the Straits is to have Enbridge build a tunnel by 2024 and then shut down Line 5. Commissioner Coffia correctly points out that this is not the deal Enbridge is offering and not what the resolution passed by the BOC says. As Commissioner Coffia points out, Enbridge has not been willing to offer a certain date for shut down in exchange for a tunnel.
Several commissioners have argued for negotiation, not litigation. As commissioner Coffia points out, the governor asked for, and Enbridge declined, to provide a certain date. Litigation is proved necessary to move the negotiation forward.
The Jewett/Enbridge resolution passed by Commissioners Clous, Hentschel, Jewett and LaPointe calls for keeping Line 5 open until a tunnel is finished. It does not call for a certain date for shutdown. Hentschel and LaPointe spoke on the importance of a negotiation with milestones and dates, but that is not in the resolution for which they voted.
Commissioner Coffia expresses fears we are being played by Enbridge and the data supports her.
Harold Lassers
Williamsburg
