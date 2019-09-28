America
An America once strong
An America once great
Now an America
Of bigotry and hate
Your skin may be brown
Yellow or white
But color doesn’t dictate
Who’s wrong or who’s right
Our citizens are dying
At an incredible rate
Fanned by the presidential
Rhetoric of hate
The shooting of guns
The utter disgrace
Of congressional representatives
Not showing their face
Those AR-15s
All over the place
Without legislation we don’t
Have a trace
It will happen again
If we don’t heed the call
Another AR-15
Will visit a mall
What America does next
Will determine our worth
Hatred and bigotry
Have no place on Earth.
Nick LaRose
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.