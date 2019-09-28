America

An America once strong

An America once great

Now an America

Of bigotry and hate

Your skin may be brown

Yellow or white

But color doesn’t dictate

Who’s wrong or who’s right

Our citizens are dying

At an incredible rate

Fanned by the presidential

Rhetoric of hate

The shooting of guns

The utter disgrace

Of congressional representatives

Not showing their face

Those AR-15s

All over the place

Without legislation we don’t

Have a trace

It will happen again

If we don’t heed the call

Another AR-15

Will visit a mall

What America does next

Will determine our worth

Hatred and bigotry

Have no place on Earth.

Nick LaRose

Traverse City

