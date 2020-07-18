Vote Smits on Aug. 4
As the current drain commissioner for Grand Traverse County, I know what the job requires and that’s why I fully endorse Andy Smits.
Andy Smits is the only candidate that has the professional experience, technical knowledge and personal drive to efficiently do the job. Andy and his wife Becky owned and operated Traverse City-based Inland Seas Engineering for nearly 25 years. As a professional licensed engineer, Andy has effectively dealt with the high water and flooding issues that’s impacting our region. We can’t afford to go backward; vote Smits for drain commissioner.
Steve Largent
Grand Traverse County Drain Commissioner
Traverse City
