Sustainable planet
As the new decade dawns, it’s clear the next 10 years are our final opportunity to preserve a sustainable planet for our grandchildren. Each of us must commit to becoming warriors in the battle to reduce carbon emissions and limit climate change.
Global carbon emissions have quadrupled since 1960. Last year, countries spewed 40.5 billion tons of CO2 into the air. The last five years were the hottest recorded.
Reducing carbon emissions seems insurmountable. Beneficiaries of the status quo are happy for us to believe nothing can change. What can we do when Congress remains unresponsive? Remember, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
Contact Jack Bergman. Ask that he support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR-763). This bipartisan legislation places an escalating fee on carbon producers returning it as a dividend to American households. It’ll reduce emissions by 40 percent over 12 years and 90 percent by 2050.
Join your local Citizens Climate Lobby chapter by visiting citizensclimate.org. Learn about candidates in the 2020 election and vote for those dedicated to fixing the climate crisis.
The health and well-being of future generations and our planet depend on everyone joining the fight against climate change.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee
