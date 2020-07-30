Correcting Gillman's claim
I am correcting Jason Gillman on his misleading information pertaining to East Bay Township's successful Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant securing 195 acres.
East Bay Township is not using taxes for the purchase. Instead the township's required match is property equity, granted to the township by Holiday Woodlands Preserve (HWP).
Together, HWP, Mt. Holiday, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and property owners have been able to leverage an 80-acre parcel to conserve many more acres at no cost to the taxpayer. The MNRTF supports property acquisition and recreation, funded through mineral lease revenues on State of Michigan land, not resident taxes.
Jim Lamond
Holiday Woodlands Preserve chairman
Traverse City
